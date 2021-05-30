053121-srl-sports-tennis

The 27-year-old Collins, who is from Florida, beat Wang Xiyu 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the French Open's second round.

She was a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at last year's French Open.

Endometriosis involves abnormal tissue growth from the uterus that can cause severe pain and infertility. An estimated 1 in 10 women of reproductive age has the condition.

"When we're dealing with these painful moments, we learn to accept it," Collins said. "And for me, things started to become too abnormal and really unhealthy, and it was causing a lot of havoc for me around that time."

Collins said a friend of hers had endometriosis and helped her identify that's what was causing her trouble.

"A handful of different women that have reached out to me — friends, family, people that I don't know, that I've never met — that have been affected by endometriosis," Collins said.

"It's been kind of nice to have that sense of community, because I think when you're living with these types of things, sometimes it can be very isolating, because you feel alone and that you're dealing with these problems. Sometimes there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "So if I can ever be a friend to somebody and share my experience, hopefully that can offer them some knowledge or information that maybe they didn't know before."