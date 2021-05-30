053121-srl-sports-hockey

The Canadiens scored twice in the third period to go up 2-0 before the Leafs again flipped a switch and responded with two in the final nine minutes of regulation.

Toronto dominated OT, outshooting Montreal 13-2. But the calm, cool Carey Price made a number of big saves before Jesperi Kotkaniemi took advantage of a turnover to send the series to a seventh game.

"It's time for the words to stop, the cliches to stop," Foligno said in the wake of his team's most recent setback following a personal three-game injury absence. "It's time to put it all on line.

"I have no doubt going to battle with these guys that we'll do that."

Toronto fans are decidedly less optimistic. And history gives them plenty of reasons to be.

The Leafs' previous series win came 17 years ago — 6,250 days by the time they hit the ice Monday — against the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 the 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Toronto, which dominated this season's Canadian-based North Division, failed to make the playoffs seven straight years on the heels of the 2004-05 lockout before returning to the postseason in 2012-13. The Leafs led the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the third period of Game 7 to set the stage for a jaw-dropping collapse.