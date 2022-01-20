012122-srl-news-churchbriefs

Church holds food pantry

Bethel Congregational Church hosts a free food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

The church is at 327 E. Turner St., Statesville.

Group offers night out

In His Steps, a local, nonprofit, all-girl Christian dance ministry that has served the community for 13 years, is offering a free night out for teen girls, ages 13 to 19, on Jan. 29.

Part of the “Elevate” event series, “Elevate TEEN” will be hosted by one of In His Steps’ partner churches, Love Lake Norman, at 19725 Oak St, Cornelius. The event runs from 5-8:30 p.m. and offers food, coffee, impactful Bible messages, inspirational speakers, meaningful worship and a time of Q&A for the girls and young women. There also will be a top door prize for the teen who brings the most girls with her.

Every class, camp or event offered by In His Steps is free, Donna Smith, the group’s founder, said. She and the volunteers want to share the message of faith, hope and love of Jesus Christ through the performing arts with girls and their families.