010522-srl-news-medicalbriefs

Doctor relocates practice
Dr. Robert Grajewski has relocated his practice to Davis Medical Group, Urology Statesville at 218 Old Mocksville Road, Suite 1G, Statesville.
Grajewski is board-certified in urology and attended medical school at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He has professional affiliations with the American Urological Association, the American Society of Clinical Urologists and the American College of Surgeons.
To learn more or to schedule an in-person or tele-health appointment, call 704-873-6863. For information about Davis Medical Group, visit davismedicalgroup.com.
Cardiologist joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville has welcomed Dr. Bryan Waits.
Waits is board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board-eligible in interventional cardiology. He joins Lake Norman Medical Group with years of experience and provides comprehensive interventional cardiology care to his patients.
He received his medical education from the Ross University School of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. He completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the University of Rochester, Rochester, New York, and a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Louisiana State University HSC – Shreveport, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Waits is accepting new patients. For information, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com or call 704-660-2618 to schedule an appointment.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville is at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 303.
Davis Medical welcomes doctor
Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek welcomes Dr. Jamila Wade.
A board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a fellow in the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Wade received her medical education from St. Matthew’s University, Cayman Islands, British West Indies; a Master of Business Administration in health care management from Davenport University, Grand Rapids, Michigan; and a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.
Wade is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-978-2820. To learn more about Davis Medical Group, visit davismedicalgroup.com.
Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek is at 1446 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville.
Family physician joins group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation is welcoming Dr. Nicole Gyasi.
Gyasi is a board-certified family medicine physician providing comprehensive care and treatment for the entire family. Her medical education includes a doctorate of medicine from the Medical University of the Americas, Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies; a Master of Science from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia; and a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Potsdam, Potsdam, New York. She also is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Gyasi is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-799-7811.
To learn more about Lake Norman Medical Group, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation is at 202 Williamson Road, Suite 100.
— From staff reports