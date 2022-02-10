0 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $95,000

Are you looking for a small piece of heaven to build your next home? Well, look no further. This lot is partially cleared, surround by high end homes and located in the newly established neighborhood, Park View Reserve. With the State Park roughly 1 mile down the road, you'll have free amenities that include; swimming, hiking, biking, fishing, boat launch etc, and for an additional cost, you can rent a pavilion for a party or spend the night in the camp ground all while being close to home. Short 5 minute drive to grocery store and under 15 minutes to Mooreville for endless shopping options. This lot was part of a well kept 30 acre parcel. The current owners had a survey and Soil scientist report completed. Buyer will need to confirm/determine with the county how many bedrooms are allowed. Original parcel ID prior to subdividing 4730-02-3490.000 CC&R will be put in place.