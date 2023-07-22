An amazing opportunity to build your dream home! Beautiful, peaceful setting in rural Alexander County, close to lake. Convenient location off of Highway 16. Incredible new barn, fenced pasture, gravel driveway, pond, foundation poured and house plan available. Great layout of the land with cleared land and wooded areas available
0 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $269,000
