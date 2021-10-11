0 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $169,900

This lovely brick home has a lot of charm with many upgrades and features. It is close to downtown and Lake Wood Park, but located in a quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. Great working gas fireplace in living room and open dining room. Privacy fenced in backyard, New roof in 2018 still under warranty, Building out back large enough to work on cars with electricity, Nest controls for heating and AC included, and video camera security and Ring installed. Septic has been converted to city.