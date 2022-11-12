Looking for privacy? This is it! Over 13 acres and a partially finished cabin is ready for you to bring your house plans and make it your own. Construction was started on this cabin but has not been completed. With over 13 acres, you can enjoy the privacy and scenery of gorgeous trees from every angle. Seller installed a new septic tank on the property. Come check out this unique property today!
0 Bedroom Home in Olin - $199,900
