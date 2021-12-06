 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Denver - $459,275

New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Chef’s Kitchen w/ granite Island & SS appliances and into the large Great room and Dining Area. Master on the main level large master bath featuring a soaking tub and separate shower. Fist floor also includes a flex room. Upper floor includes 2 additional bedrooms and a media room Other features include a 2-car side load garage on almost an acre piece of property. Fox Chase in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.

